Ross calls on FAI to change mind over general manager choice

Minister for Sport Shane Ross has said he still hopes the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) will step back from appointing Noel Mooney as its new general manager.

Mr Ross has said that the appointment of Mr Mooney, who is leaving a position with Uefa to come back to his old employer, is not consistent with the FAI’s stated ambition to bring new blood into the organisation.

Speaking in advance of an Irish football stakeholders’ forum in Dublin today, the Minister said he hopes the FAI “are reconsidering [the appointment] at the moment, because it would fracture relations further if they did take a step backwards.

“That’s a decision that the FAI has certainly provisionally made, and I hope it’s one they change their minds on,” Mr Ross said.

“They have taken a step forwards in saying that they are going to resign – that’s something which we thoroughly welcome. It would be a step backwards if they decided to appoint without any transparent process a general manager who hasn’t been through a process and is not independent of the FAI in the past.”

Mr Ross told the Sean O’Rourke programme on RTÉ Radio he had complained to Uefa about the appointment of Mr Mooney for a six-month term. He also warned that the lingering controversy is filtering down to football’s grassroots and even impacting on the Ireland squad as it prepares for the Euro qualifiers.

“I hope to God we win our match against Denmark next week, but it must be affecting the thoughts of the players and manager,” he said. “What is going on in Ireland is something they could do without.

“The appointment of Noel Mooney doesn’t seem to us to be consistent with the drive for reform and new faces and new independent faces,” he said this morning.

The Minister rejected suggestions of political interference, saying “if we’re going to give funding then we have to be happy about corporate governance. If we’re going to be happy about corporate governance, we’re absolutely determined that those people who are elceted, appointed and put on the board are done so in a satisfactory way”.

Mr Ross also reiterated he wants to see an entirely new board at the FAI. There have been reports in recent weeks that many of the board members who have committed to stepping down are considering putting themselves forward for re-election in July at the FAI’s EGM.

“That is not just our objective, that is what we expect, and that’s what’s been promised,” he said. On the restoration of funding for the organisation, Mr Ross said: “we’re very keen that funding should be restored as soon as possible. How far we are is up to the FAI. If they get their corporate governance in order, the funding will be restored.”