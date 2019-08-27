Rose of Tralee criticises radio host over ‘nasty’ comments about festival

Outgoing Rose of Tralee Kirsten Mate Maher is used to defending the festival against critics who say it is outdated and demeaning to women.

The latest lashing for the festival came from Newstalk presenter Susan Keogh on Newstalk’s Lunchtime programme when she began with a direct riposte to Rose of Tralee host Dáithí Ó Sé who suggested the festival empowered women.

Ms Keogh said she had “never heard such bulls**t” and that the idea it empowered women was a “complete oversell”.

She asked: “Where is the body diversity. Will you see any fat roses?”.

She also questioned on the programme on Monday where were the Roses from the Travelling community, the homeless and from direct provision. “It does not represent modern Ireland, ” she said.

She also asked why the women who do not have degrees are not represented in the live final.

The outgoing Rose of Tralee Kirsten Mate Maher (22), defending the festival on Tuesday in Tralee responded: “I don’t have a degree, I haven’t set foot in college yet”.

The Waterford Rose is from a diverse family background. Her father is a former Zambian army officer; her mother is from Waterford.

“She (Ms Keogh) is attention-seeking ... I think it is really nasty and her views are wrong,” she said.

“There are girls of all shapes and sizes if you watched it. There are families from all over the world. You have different backgrounds so obviously she didn’t turn on her television. If you didn’t laugh, you’d cry.”

While Ms Maher has no degree, the Arizona Rose Kayla Gray (27) has seven and is currently studying for her eighth.

She has a degree in theatre studies and she also has separate degrees in biology, chemistry and chemical biology. “It’s all about following my passion,” she said. “I’m a scientist during the day and a semi-professional actress in the evening”.

Ms Gray had one of the most unusual party pieces ever seen at the festival. She agreed to be tattooed during the live final and now sports a rose tattoo with the stem that spells Arizona.

Being tattooed can hurt, but she says adrenaline and excitement got her through it. “It felt like a slight pencil rubbing my skin. It’s so dainty. The artist is amazing. Her fine line work is like nothing I have ever seen.”

Eighteen contestants took to the stage on Monday night. They will be followed on Tuesday by the final 14 with the 2019 Rose of Tralee being announced at around 11pm.