Rory O’Neill, aka Panti Bliss, marries partner in Dublin

Rory O’Neill, the equality campaigner and performer also known as Panti Bliss, married partner Anderson Cabrera at a ceremony in Dublin on Wednesday.

The owner of Panti Bar on Capel Street in Dublin changed his Twitter name to “Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera” to mark the occasion.

He shared photos of his husband and himself surrounded by family and friends with the caption: “So...we had a big day today.”

So... We had a big day today.

Comedian David O’Doherty, singer Lisa Hannigan and DJ Jenny Greene were among the well-known Irish faces to congratulate the newlyweds.

The Mayo native was a prominent voice in the 2015 same-sex marriage campaign and has spoken about living with HIV since 1995.

The impassioned speech he made in the Abbey Theatre in 2014 about homophobia in Ireland entitled “Panti’s Noble Call”has been viewed over one million times.

The dress he wore during the speech will be one of the artefacts shown in a new Rainbow Revolution exhibition at Dublin’s Collins Barracks museum, focusing on the most memorable moments of the LGBTI+ movement in Ireland – from the 17th century up to the recent campaigns for equality.