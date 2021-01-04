Roderic O’Gorman: ‘We need to give the restrictions time to work’

It will be necessary to see if Level 5 restrictions are working before any decision will be made about imposing further Covid-19 measures, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman has said.

Mr O’Gorman told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the Government would do more if necessary but “we need to give the restrictions time to work”.

A daily record of 4,962 Covid-19 cases was confirmed on Sunday, pushing overall infection numbers beyond the 100,000 mark.

Mr O’Gorman defended the Government’s plan for crèches to remain open to care for the children of essential workers. When asked if there should be a second list to prioritise health care workers, Mr O’Gorman said that a second list would confuse the situation.

However, he did agree that crèches should prioritise cases where the parents could not work from home.

On schools, Mr O’Gorman said the advice from Nphet at present was that schools were safe to open. But the situation remained under constant review.

Level 5 restrictions had been introduced on December 24th and December 30th and it would take 10 to 14 days for their impact to be seen, Mr O’Gorman said. A long shut down of schools would not be good for children, he said, but the Government would keep the situation under review.

Meanwhile, public health expert Professor Anthony Staines has warmed that reported plans not to alert all close contacts of positive cases would be counterproductive.

“One of the basics of public health is the more you know about the cases you’re dealing with the better,” he told Newstalk’s Breakfast Briefing.

There was also the real concern that if people were not tested, they would not be “in the system” and would not be contact traced which was really important for breaking down transmission of the disease, he said.