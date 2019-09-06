Roads: Baby boy and man die following two collisions

A baby boy and a man in his 70s have died following two separate collisions on Friday.

In Co Limerick, the infant was airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) in a serious condition, following a two-car collision, but later died.

A woman, aged in her early 20s, who was travelling in the same car, was also taken to CUH where she is being treated for serious head injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, another woman aged in her 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

The crash happened at 2pm at Knocknacarrga, Cappamore, Co Limerick.

The road remains closed with diversions in place and a garda forensic collision team is at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were travelling in the area at the time, particularly anyone with dash-cam footage, to contact Bruff Garda Station at (061) 382 947 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Galway

In Co Galway, a man in his 70s died after a collision involving an SUV and a car.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway, where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash occurred at approximately 5pm on the N63 at Rooaunmore, Claregalway, Co Galway.

A post mortem is due to take place at a later date. Forensic collision investigators attended the scene, and the road has re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision who may have dash-cam footage to contact Gaillimh Garda Station on (091) 538000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.