Road reopens in Co Kildare after major gas pipe rupture

The Naas to Newbridge road in Co Kildare has reopened after a major gas leak in the area.

Motorists had been asked to avoid the area as Gas Networks Ireland and gardaí investigated a rupture of what was described as a “mains gap pipe” .

The R445 had closed to all traffic from junction 10 on the M7 at the Bundle of Sticks roundabout adjacent to the Newhall Industrial Park, to Ladytown Cross.

The closure caused long traffic delays, according to AA Roadwatch, before the road was reopened at about 8pm.

A spokesman for Gas Networks Ireland said its emergency team went to the scene “in response to a report of third party damage to a gas main”.