Road conditions slippery amid snow and ice warning

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place until midnight on Tuesday.

Met Éireann has warned of snowfall, especially in the west and north of the country. A status yellow wind warning is in place in counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry until 8pm.

AA Roadwatch said it has received reports of “especially slippery road conditions” around parts of Cavan, Longford and Roscommon.

South Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois, Meath, Dublin, Westmeath, Donegal, Leitrim, Galway and Kerry are also experiencing slippery road conditions.

Snow has affected conditions at the Conor Pass and Moll’s Gap in Co Kerry, where a truck is stuck. In Co Wicklow, both routes through the Sally Gap, including the Old Military Road (R115) and the Roundwood/Manor Kilbride Road (R759) are expected to remain closed until at least later today.

In Co Clare, emergency services are clearing debris off the N67 in Quilty Village.

Tuesday

It will be cold and icy on Tuesday morning with snow lying in the western half of the country. Met Éireann said it will be very windy with a mix of sunny spells and further hail, sleet and snow showers with isolated thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures will be between three and seven degrees, but feeling colder in strong and gusty westerly winds. A combination of spring tides, strong onshore winds and high seas will result in a risk of coastal flooding along the Atlantic seaboard, especially around high tide.

Wintry showers will continue for a time on Tuesday night but will tend to become confined to western and northern counties later and turn increasingly to rain and hail.

Frost and ice will form in many areas with lowest temperatures between minus one and 2 degrees.

Wednesday

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers for a time on Wednesday, which will mainly affect the west and north of the country.

Cloud will thicken in the south later in the day and rain will spread into west Munster by evening. Highest temperatures will be between four and eight degrees in moderate to fresh southwest breezes. Rain will extend northwards to all counties on Wednesday night accompanied by strengthening southeasterly winds with some spot flooding. The rain will turn to snow across parts of Connacht and Ulster with lowest temperatures between one and four degrees.

Thursday

There will be showery outbreaks of rain across the country on Thursday, with blustery west to northwest winds. Conditions will turn drier in the day with highest temperatures between four and five degrees. It will be dry for much of Thursday night with a risk of frost and lowest temperatures between zero and four degrees.

Friday

Southeasterly winds will strengthen on Friday, and rain will move quickly in across the western half of the country during the morning, extending eastwards to remaining counties in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will be between 9 and 12 degrees. There will be clear spells later in the day, but rain is expected to arrive along the Atlantic seaboard during the night with lowest temperatures of five to eight degrees.