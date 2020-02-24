River Shannon levels rise again after night of very heavy rain

River levels along the Shannon have risen again after another night of heavy rain.

Some 20mm of rain fell in the 12 hours from Sunday evening to Monday morning in the Midlands area, exacerbating an already difficult situation.

As of 7am, water levels at Athlone rose by more than 10cm (four inches) between Sunday and Monday to a new level of 5.4 metres (18ft) more than a half a metre (1.6m) higher than its normal levels.

A yellow rain warning will expire at 8am, but the forecast is not good for the rest of the week. It will remain cold and unsettled and there will be plenty of rain though not as bad as last week.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will visit both Athlone and Carrick-on-Shannon on Monday, the two towns worst affected by the recent flooding.

Flooding in Carrick-On-Shannon as levels of the River Shannon rise. Photograph: Mark Kelly

The outgoing Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief Kevin Boxer Moran has said there needs to be an emergency scheme for farmers following recent flooding along the river Shannon.

The former Independent TD for Westmeath-Longford, who narrowly lost his seat in the recent election, told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that in his lifetime he had never seen the Shannon at the levels it reached at the weekend.

More than eight inches of rain (20cm) had fallen in the past few weeks, he said. “That is an enormous amount of rainfall.”

Sunday night had been a very difficult night in the Athlone area, he added, with gulleys at saturation point and people further threatened by rising levels of water and high winds.

Minister of State with Responsibility for Flooding Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran stands in flood water in Athlone, Co Westmeath on Sunday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Mr Moran defended the outgoing government’s efforts in relation to flooding. “Look where we came from. There have been 98 schemes.” He said that work on a weir outside Carrick-on-Shannon would go ahead as promised under a €10million scheme, but there was criticism in the area at the weekend that the work had not already been carried out which led to extensive flooding.

Athlone resident Brendan Grehan pushes a wheel barrow through flood water in Athlone, Co Westmeath on Sunday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Governments in the past had not done anything, he said, while the outgoing government had allocated €1billion in flooding relief and relocation schemes.

However, there was a problem as some people did not want to move away. “They want to stay where they are,” he said.