Risk of thunderstorms and spot flooding this weekend

Thunderstorms and widespread, heavy showers across Munster, Leinster and Connacht will bring a risk of spot flooding on Saturday, Met Éireann has said.

There will be highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees throughout the day, before dropping to lows of 4 to 8 degrees overnight, the forecaster predicted.

Rain and cloud is expected to gradually clear northeastwards on Saturday morning, clearing the way for sunny spells and heavy showers from the southwest. However, heavy rain will then become widespread across Munster, Leinster and Connacht, with some thunderstorms through the afternoon.

In Ulster, cloud and light rain is forecast to linger throughout the day.

Saturday night is expected to be dry as showers die out early in the evening, with clear spells and some isolated showers forecast.

The southwest will see some cloudy skies with patchy, light rain and drizzle expected overnight, Met Éireann said.

Sunday

Mist and fog is expected to develop through Saturday night, with light, variable breezes, however this will clear on Sunday morning, leaving a largely dry start to the day.

Sunday will have similar weather to Saturday, with sunny spells and isolated showers forecast in the morning, and highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

The showers will become widespread through the morning and will turn heavy in the afternoon, bringing another risk of thunderstorms and spot flooding.

Another dry evening is forecast in the north and northwest for Sunday night, as the showers gradually drift southwards.

Met Éireann has said the weather will remain unsettled into next week, with Monday bringing some sunshine and showers, though they won’t be as heavy or as numerous than in recent days. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees are expected on Monday, with some good, dry spells.