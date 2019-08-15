Rise in numbers killed on roads prompts Garda appeal

A rise in the number of people killed on the State’s roads compared to last year has prompted the Garda to appeal to road users to exercise care.

Sunday is the day of the week on which most lives are lost.

The Garda also revealed figures which show detection of motoring offences has risen significantly in all key safety areas, including drink driving, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and using a mobile phone while driving.

As of Thursday morning, 93 people have been killed on the Republic’s roads in 84 collisions this year, which represents an increase of six deaths when compared to figures for the similar period last year.

The fatalities comprised 52 drivers, 10 passengers, 15 pedestrians, 10 motorcyclists and 6 pedal cyclists.

According to a Garda analysis, some 70 fatalities occurred on rural roads with a speed limit of 80km/h or higher.

Speaking at a checkpoint on the N20 near Mallow, Co Cork this morning, Inspector Joe O’Connor of the Roads Policing Unit Cork North said there had been an increase in detections in respect of speeding, mobile phone use and lack of seatbelt wearing, which are the three main causes of death among road users.

He said Cork North had seen six road fatalities in the last month, three of the six were motorcyclists.

Nationally there have been 10 motorcyclist fatalities so far this year, with seven during the same period in 2018.

In 2018, almost half - seven out of 15 - of all motorcyclist fatalities occurred in the month of August.

Superintendent Edmund Golden of the National Roads Policing Bureau said he wanted to make an appeal to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, He stressed the need for them to be more visible at all times on the road.

“Motorists should be more vigilant during this high-risk period, particularly in respect of motorcyclists. Drivers need to look and look again particularly in their blind spot when turning, overtaking and at junctions,” he said.

Of the motorcyclists killed over the last five years, the vast majority were male drivers and the highest at-risk group was those aged between 25 and 44 years.

The most dangerous day of the week is Sunday and the Garda appealed to all road users to exercise extreme care during this high-risk period.

The Garda also released the latest figures for detection of motoring offences. In May 2019 driving offences involving mobile phones were up 17 percent or 4,712 to 30,978.

Seatbelts offences were up 26 per cent or 2,638 to 12,735 .

Speeding offences were up 55 percent , rising from 41,707 to 64,764.

Figures for driving while intoxicated were also up, rising form 7,662 to 8,064.