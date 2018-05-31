Ringaskiddy incinerator: Environmental groups dismayed at decision

Environmental groups have reacted with dismay to the decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission for a controversial €160 million municipal and hazardous waste incinerator at Ringaskiddy in Cork Harbour

Cork Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment (CHASE) claimed the board of An Bord Pleanála has ignored the recommendations of their own inspector following an oral hearing in 2016 and decided to grant planning permission to waste management company Indaver for the project.

CHASE Chairperson Mary O’Leary said on Thursday morning: “We are shocked, angry and deeply disappointed that the Bord has granted permission. The endless delays in coming to this decision were always a cause for concern but we hoped against hope that the Bord would make the right decision.”

Ms O’Leary pointed out that all of Bord Pleanala’s three inspectors who held hearings into the project in 2003, 2009 and 2016 had all recommended refusing permission and yet now An Bord Pleanála had given the project the green light.

“For a third inspector to recommend a refusal of permission underlines the unsuitability of this site and really questions why the Bord saw fit to grant it, even in spite of the erroneous dioxin figures exposed on the final day of the 2016 hearing, “ she said

A spokeswoman for Indaver said the company had received no notification yet from An Bord Pleanála and would not be commenting until they received such confirmation regarding the project which was first mooted in 2001.

Green Party Cork South Central representative Lorna Bogue also expressed her dismay at the decision which comes after repeated deferrals by An Bord Pleanála following a hearing that lasted several weeks in April and May 2016

“I am extremely disappointed in this decision by An Bord Pleanála. They were provided with several strong environmental reasons as to why this facility was not suited to this site.

“Furthermore members of the Green Party in Cork uncovered information that was misleading within the Environmental Impact Statement regarding the true level of dioxins that would be emitted by this facility.”

“In my own submission I highlighted the fact that Ireland does not in fact produce enough waste to keep this incinerator operating.

“Regardless of what type of incinerator it is, all incinerators need a steady flow of fuel to operate in a cost effective way.

“Mark my words, waste will have to be imported for this incinerator. This is a bad day for Ireland taking responsibility for its own waste and there is no incentive for recycling now.”The Bord said this morning it had granted planning permission under the Planning and Development (Strategic Infrastructure) Act 2006 to Indaver Ireland for an incinerator at a 13.5 hectare site at the end of the Ringaskiddy Peninsula. The incinerator will have an operational life of 30 years.

The permission was granted with a number of conditions, including that the eight storey facility, with a 70 metre chimney, would take no more than 240,000 tonnes of municipal waste and no more than 24,000 tonnes of hazardous waste each year.

The decision to grant planning for the facilty under the Planning Strategic infrastructure Act is contrary to the decicion of its own planning inspector Derek Daly, who recommended refusal for the facility, following an oral hearing lasting a number of weeks in April and May 2016.

According to An Bord Pleanála, its board did not agree with the view of its inspector that an environmental impact statement lacked “robustness or is deficient in relation to the site selection”.

It pointed out the plant will be subject to an Industrial Emissions licence from the EPA.

The board was also of the view the incinerator would not impair residential property values or impair opportunities for employment and was not incompatible with the continued development of educational campuses at the nearby National Maritime College of Ireland.

The board said it shared the opinion of its inspector that the incinerator would not pose a significant risk to human health due to the use of modern technology in the design and operatation of the facility including in relation to the cleaning of flue gases.

An Bord Pleanála also pointed out the inspector was satisfied that the proposed incinerator would not pose a risk to aircraft navigation or impair the operation of the Naval Service base at nearby Haulbowline Island.

The Naval Service had expressed concerns at the oral hearing that the incinerator might impact on helicopters accessing the Naval base but An Bord Pleanala felt that these concerns had been addressed by Indaver and found to be satisfactory by the inspector.

An Bord Pleanála also found the incinerator would be compatible with the pattern of existing development in the area including large scale industrial plants and utilities as well as the nearby Port of Cork container terminal facility.

“Waste to energy plants operate successfully in a range of urban environments and such facilities, when well designed, operated and regulated, do no unduly constrain neighbouring land uses,” said An Bord Pleanala in its decision.

“The Board considered that the development of a modern waste to energy facility would be compatible with continued development of the education campus facilities in the area and with the ongoing improvement of tourism and amenities in the lower harbour.”