Revisions to bus network in Dublin to see 5% lose direct routes into city

Five per cent of Dubliners are set to lose their direct bus routes to the city under revised plans for the redesign of the Dublin Bus network, published on Tuesday.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) in July last year produced plans for the first complete overhaul of the capital’s bus services, promising more frequent buses and a faster service.

To achieve this a number of journeys which are now direct would require bus changes and there would be greater distances to stops for some passengers.

Almost 50,000 submissions were made to the NTA on the network redesign, 70 per cent of which related to the loss of existing services or the loss of direct routes, which would require using a number of buses to reach destinations previously served directly.

A new lettering system from A to G will identify eight 'spines' through the city, with buses running every four to eight minutes

Several politicians also made submissions to the authority, including Minister for Transport Shane Ross, who complained the changes threatened to cut off his constituents from schools, hospitals and the city centre.

Deputy NTA chief executive Hugh Creegan said the “vast majority” of concerns raised in the submissions had been addressed and 95 per cent of the areas currently with “zero-interchange” to the city would maintain this service with other areas having a direct service during peak commuter hours.

Additional routes to serve schools, hospitals and shops have also been added, he said.

The proposed network was designed for the authority by US transport planner Jarrett Walker. It involved scrapping the current numbering system for all buses.

Direct routes

Under Mr Walker’s original plan up to 15 per cent of bus users would have lost their direct routes to the city.

A new lettering system from A to G will identify eight “spines” through the city, with buses running every four to eight minutes. Numbers would be used to indicate different branches of a spine; for example while all “A” buses would pass through Terenure, the A1 would continue to Knocklyon while the A2 would go to Tallaght.

The plan also includes 10 orbital routes which will reduce significantly the need for passengers to travel into the city centre. Orbital services operate around the city, providing connections between suburbs and town centres, along with connections to rail, Luas and other bus routes.

BusConnects will create a series of 'core bus corridors' in Dublin, featuring bus priority lanes and cycle tracks

Mr Walker had warned that the network he has designed is “extremely interdependent” and only minor changes could be made or it would “fall apart”.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham said she believed the changes to the plan “kept the integrity” of Mr Walker’s original designs.

The NTA has produced brochures for 29 different bus service areas which will be distributed to 650,000 households in the coming weeks.

Submissions on the new designs can be made up to December 3rd, with finalised routes expected by the end of the year.

The network redesign is part of the BusConnects strategy, which also involves the introduction of 16 core bus corridors, with continuous segregated bus and cycle lanes.

This part of the strategy, which could require the acquisition of parts of front gardens, the felling of trees or restrictions on private cars, has proved contentious in parts of the city.

Revised bus corridor plans are due be published next January.