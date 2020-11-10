Revenue seizes 3.45 million cigarettes worth more than €2m

Revenue officials have seized a consignment of 3.45 million smuggled cigarettes at Dublin Port.

The cigarettes were discovered on Monday in 10 large, metal boxes, concealed within timber frames, on a trailer that had arrived on a ship from Rotterdam.

Revenue said the cigarettes, which were branded Winston, have an estimated retail value of €2,415,000, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of €1,890,600.

The consignment was discovered with the aid of Revenue’s mobile X-ray machine.

Revenue said the seizure is part of ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

A spokesman said investigations are ongoing.