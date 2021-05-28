Restaurants plan legal action over ‘discriminatory’ indoor dining rules

The decision to move ahead with hotel guest dining ahead of indoor eating at standalone restaurants and pubs is “discriminatory and inequitable”, as well as unscientific, the chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, has said.

The Government is expected to announce that hotels will reopen on June 2nd, along with indoor dining for guests, while outdoor hospitality will be allowed from June 7th and other indoor hospitality from July 5th.

Mr Cummins said the association is engaging with a legal firm with the intention of moving forward with a case taken by one of its members. Mr Cummins said the association hopes to get to court at the “earliest opportunity” next week.

“We have no other option because of the nature of this decision by the government which is discriminatory and inequitable. It divides two sectors of hospitality with no scientific basis,” he added.

Mr Cummins said restaurant owners were particularly irked by comments made by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on Friday morning that the decision to open hotel dining ahead of indoor services at other restaurants and pubs is “really more practical rather than scientific”.

“Follow the science has been the mantra since the pandemic began,” Mr Cummins went on.

An admission that science is not at the core of the decision could help to boost the legal case, Mr Cummins added. The association is calling for minutes of Cabinet meetings to be published, so the evidence behind the decision to stagger indoor dining can be scrutinised.

Hotels will likely recruit many people who had been working in restaurants and bars, creating a “push-pull” competition between the two sectors, he added.

The tourist season runs from St Patrick’s Day until September, and June is a key revenue raiser for many regional restaurants, Mr Cummins said.

“I think the Government hasn’t realised that every week a business is closed during the tourist season is like a month in winter,” he said. The phasing out of Covid-19 financial supports later this year, following a shortened and restricted summer season, will create a “perfect storm to push our member businesses to collapse”, he added.

‘We have come through the horror show’

Meanwhile, Donal O’Keeffe, chief executive of the Licenced Vintners Association, which represents Dublin pubs, welcomed what is expected to be a “solid” commitment to a reopening of all pubs on July 5th.

“We were always going to be starting indoors with restrictions; this is a good starting point,” he said.

“The fact it is all pubs together and the ridiculous divide between food pubs and traditional pubs is gone and that is to be welcomed,” he added.

Currently, the guidelines stipulate there must be one metre between tables indoors for customers who have pre-booked and a time limit of 105 minutes, plus 15 minutes in between bookings for cleaning. If the space between tables is expanded to 2m, diners won’t have to pre-book and there won’t be a time limit.

Mr O’Keeffe said he is hopeful the vaccination rollout will “change the dynamic” come July, and he expects there may be updated guidelines as the reopening date for indoor dining approaches. He said the association will be calling for the scrapping of the 105-minute rule and for bar seating to be allowed, but he noted July 5th is still “weeks away”.

In the meantime, many of its member pubs in Dublin will be able to reopen for outdoor service in just over a week’s time.

“We are not back to the good old days, but this is a very important milestone… We have come through the horror show,” he added.