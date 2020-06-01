Responses 'vital': CSO urges take-up for Covid-19 survey

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is appealing for people to come forward and take part in field work to help tell the story of how Covid-19 is impacting Ireland’s economy and society, as well as wider issues affecting the State.

Before the introduction of pandemic-related travel restrictions, more than 100 CSO interviewers would visit 30,000 households every three months to conduct interviews for the purposes of gathering data underpinning decisions in health, welfare, the environment and the economy, as well as a range of other policy areas.

According to the CSO, however, “this work has changed completely since Covid-19”. Field work is being carried out by telephone rather than face to face, and response rates are falling, which could have an impact on the quality of information collected.

Share your story: Are you living alone during the Covid-19 crisis?

The CSO is launching an awareness campaign, titled Because You Told Us, to highlight the importance of getting people involved in its surveys. Fiona O’Riordan, head of the social collection division at the CSO, said responses were “vital”.

“We have measured Ireland’s economy through good times and through bad. Taking part in our surveys is important because the statistics we collect are used to make policy decisions and to plan for the future.”

CSO surveys are confidential and personal details are never shared with any other government department or organisation, she said. “The information collected during this difficult time in particular will help us chart the changes taking place in our lives now so generations to come can understand the seismic shift our society is undergoing.”

Those who receive survey requests are being asked to participate, and if they have any concerns or questions, to contact the CSO on 1890 252 293.