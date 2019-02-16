Residents protest at proposed 185 bed hotel on Dublin’s Vicar St

A protest has taken place at the site of a planned hotel in south inner city Dublin.

Around 60 residents gathered at Vicar Street where planning permission for an eight-storey 185 bedroom hotel has been granted by Dublin City Council.

It is scheduled to be open for business by 2020 and will create 80 jobs.

A spokesman for the developer previously said it “will add to the growing restoration of The Liberties” area of the capital.

Local residents demonstrate at the site of a proposed new high rise hotel on Vicar Street in Dublin. Photograph: PA

However, local residents have objected to the plans, calling for green space, homes and community facilities instead.

Some of the protesters carried banners which read: “Homes not hotels”.

People Before Profit councillor Tina MacVeigh was among the speakers who addressed the protest.

“The nature of this venue beside a residential community is of great concern to the local area,” she said.

Speaking after the event, she said residents are “resolute” in their opposition to the hotel.

As the protest finished, those gathered sang a rendition of The Dubliners hit In The Rare Auld Times, in reference to the area’s historic character. - PA