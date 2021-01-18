Residence doused in petrol during Cork burglary

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Cork over the weekend which saw the property doused in petrol and occupants allegedly threatened with a knife.

No items have been reported stolen from the residence in Skibbereen, which was allegedly forcibly entered by two people at around 5am on Sunday. The burglars allegedly threatened the three occupants with a knife during the incident, but no serious injuries were subsequently reported, according to a Garda spokesman.

Following enquiries, gardaí arrested a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s in connection with the incident. They were detained at Bantry Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. The pair have been charged and are due to appear before Bandon District Court on Monday morning.

Investigations are ongoing.