Rescue teams search Carrauntoohil for missing walker

A search is being carried out by Kerry Mountain Rescue for a walker who made an emergency call from Carrauntoohil last night.

A call was received at 8pm from the man who said his tent had “broken” and that he required assistance. His exact location was unclear but Valentia Coast Guard was able to triangulate the 999 call and gave the co-ordinates as being on the Black Valley side of Carrauntoohil.

Spokesman for Kerry Mountain Rescue, Alan Wallace, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that conditions last night were difficult, but that this morning’s visibility is better.

Mr Wallace said he understood the man began walking on Christmas Day, camped that night and continued walking on St Stephen’s Day. His car was found in a car park in the Macgillycuddy Reeks range.

Last night’s search was called off at 1am. Mr Wallace said the plan is to now search using the Valentia Coast Guard helicopter along with teams on the ground.

“The better weather conditions will help,” he said.