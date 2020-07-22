Reprieve for those living on boats as Minister deflects standoff

Hundreds of people living in unauthorised boats on the State’s canals, rivers and lakes will not be evicted, the Minister of State for Heritage has said.

Malcolm Noonan, who has recently intervened in a dispute between “liveaboards” on Dublin’s canals and Waterways Ireland, said all enforcement would be halted pending the delivery of a new strategy aimed at creating “vibrant communities of people living aboard their vessels”.

Six boat-owners who were living on the Grand Canal were last month given final notices warning that unless they moved on their vessels would be lifted by crane, stored and potentially sold.

Waterways Ireland estimates that there are more then 170 boats in breach of various regulations at Grand Canal Dock, Portobello, Hazelhatch, Sallins and at Castleknock on the Royal Canal.

Smaller numbers of “liveaboards” are located on the Shannon Navigation at Portumna, Athlone, and Carrick-on-Shannon among other locations. It is estimated there are about 400 people living on vessels on inland waterways.

Last week Mr Noonan met Waterways Ireland acting chief executive John McDonagh. Today, he will meet the boat-owners facing sanction.

Speaking in advance of Wednesday’s meeting, Mr Noonan, a Green Party TD, said he has offered “genuine” liveaboards participation in a “collaborative process” on future usage of the waterways.

He said his policy would focus on creating floating communities which would preserve the biodiversity and environment of the canals, as well as discouraging anti-social behaviour in urban areas.

Mr Noonan said he had seen some of “fabulous facilities” which Waterways Ireland had set up for boaters in Co Leitrim, and he now wanted to see similar developments elsewhere.

It is understood Waterways Ireland raised concerns about a regulation free-for-all, but Mr Noonan said a “collaborative approach” had been agreed and bylaws on leaving or abandoning boats would continue to be enforced.

He said he was seeking to set up “participatory planning” for sustainable use of the State’s waterways.

Other countries

Mr Noonan said there was much that could be learned from a detailed study of how the situation of “liveaboards” was managed in other countries.

Waterways Ireland is a cross-Border body responsible for the Shannon, Erne, Shannon-Erne Waterway, the Lower Bann, the Barrow river and the Royal and Grand canals.

Since 1998 it has invested significantly in Ireland’s waterways, adding floating jetties, supplying water and power, as well as providing toilet, shower and laundry blocks .

It also manages navigation markers and pumping facilities for waste water, and has added attractions such as the 80-berth marina at Lough Key Forest Park and a network of “blueways” – multi-activity recreational trails based on or alongside the waterways.