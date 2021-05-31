Renewed appeal to identify body found off the Cliffs of Moher over 10 years ago

By Áine Kenny

An Garda Síochána are to launch a fresh appeal to the public to help them identify a deceased man who was recovered off the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare in 2010. the case will be highlighted on tonight’s Crimecall programme, which airs at 9:35pm on RTÉ One,

On July 30th 2010, the Irish Coastguard recovered the body from the water just off the coastline at the Cliffs of Moher, Co Clare.

Due to decomposition and the lack of any personal ID, Gardaí were unable to identify the deceased.

He is described as an adult male, approximately 5’ 10’’ in height with dark hair.

He had no tattoos and no scars.

Clothing recovered from the body included black socks with the words “Athletic” on them, as well as black Velcro strap runners, bearing a label which read: “Indonesia and Budapest”.

Garda Mervyn Ford, who is interviewed as part of the programme, said it is not unusual for bodies to be found with no other items of clothing if they have been in the water for ten days or more.

Following a post-mortem examination, a DNA sample was forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory for testing.

A further sample was forwarded to Interpol and an Interpol Black Notice was circulated worldwide.

A partial palm print was also obtained and recorded for comparison purposes, but no matches have been detected to date.

Gardaí were unable to obtain fingerprints from the body due to the level of decomposition.

In 2011, a 3D craniofacial reconstruction was carried out by the Forensic Anthropology Department at the University of Dundee in Scotland, as part of ongoing enquiries by the Garda.

In 2014, a Forensic Orthodontic examination of the man’s body concluded that he had extensive dental work carried out in Mainland Europe.

Inspector Helen Costello from Ennistymon station is appealing for the public’s help to identify the deceased man.

“After nearly 11 years we remain fully committed to establishing the identity of this man in order to return him to his loved ones.

“If you have any information that may help our investigation, please contact Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60.”

Anyone with information can also make contact via freetext to 50123 or by emailing crimecall@garda.ie.

Alternatively, they can ring the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or go to any Garda Station.