Removing private practice from public hospitals will be costly, says Harris

Removing private practice from public hospitals will be complex, take time and cost money, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris said he would consult with Government colleagues and stakeholders on issues relating to how this could be put in place on foot of a new report drawn up by a review group tasked with examining private medicine in public hospitals.

Mr Harris said implementing the report’s recommendations would undoubtedly pose “ some difficult choices”. However he said it would represent “a significant step towards achieving single tier health care for all public patients envisaged in Sláintecare – the blueprint for health service reform drawn up by an all-party committee in the Oireachtas. ”

The elimination of private practice in public hospitals was a key element of Sláintecare.

Launching the review group report on Monday, its chairman Dr Donal de Buitléir said said the current system of private practice in public hospitals was unfair.

He said Ireland was unusual in that those with private health insurance or who could pay out of their own pocket were able to access services in public hospitals quicker than those who did not health insurance cover or who could not afford to pay themselves.

“It is difficult to think of any other public service where people are treated more favourably simply because they can pay more for the service,” he said.

Dr de Buitléir said while his group’s recommendations would give rise to increases in public expenditure, he believed they were affordable.

He said the final additional cost at the end of a 10-year implementation period, would be about €650million per annum, mainly from the loss of existing income for public hospitals generated from private patients.

Incentive

However the report also acknowledges that there would have to be some form of financial incentive offered to hospital consultants with contractual rights to see private patients in public facilities to opt into a new public-only system. The group did not set out an estimate on how much this would cost. Dr de Buitléir maintained this cost would be a one-off.

He was confident the Irish health service would be able to attract consultants to treat public patients only in State-funded hospitals.

He said the group had proposed a salary of just over €180,000 for such a contract and this would not be a trivial amount of money and would compare favourably internationally.

The report says the Government should end the existing lower-pay arrangement for consultants appointed since October 2012 for those medical specialists to be recruited in the future under what would be known as a Sláintecare contract . It says the 2012 pay cuts should also be ended for those recruited in recent years on contracts which already only allow doctors to see public patients.

However, the report says “a more flexible approach to remuneration such as applies in the third-level education sector may be necessary to fill particular highly specialised posts”.

“If a similar scheme was to be introduced in the public health service, it could be used to attract the very highest qualified candidates for particular posts. However, we would caution that the implementation of any such scheme would have to be done under very tightly controlled circumstances and only used in exceptional circumstances.”

The report says that the vast majority of existing consultants – about 2,500 – have contractual rights to treat private patients in public hospitals. It says it will be necessary to enter into negotiations on the proposed “Sláintecare consultant contract”. It says some consultants with existing private practice rights in their contracts may opt to retain these for some time in the future.

The review group also says that the Department of Health and the HSE should encourage consultants to move to this new contract through the introduction of a once-off “contract-change payment”.

“The review group believes that it is appropriate to offer this incentive to existing contract-holders to encourage them to move to exclusively public contracts at the earliest opportunity.”

It says it would be a matter for the Department of Health and the Department of Public Expenditure to set the rate for such a contract-change payment to attract as many consultants as possible. It says such a payment would be in consideration of any loss of earnings.

The report states the Government should send a clear signal that, at some future date, private activity will no longer be permitted in public hospitals. It recommends that legislation should be introduced to ensure that public hospitals are exclusively used for the treatment of public patients from the conclusion of the 10-year Sláintecare implementation period.