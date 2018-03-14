Remembering R116: Crew’s last journey marked at midnight vigil

More than 100 gather a year after Irish Coast Guard helicopter’s last signal picked up

Lorna Siggins in Blacksod, Co Mayo

The scene of the search last year for missing the Coast Guard helicopter crew at Blacksod, Co. Mayo. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

In a south easterly gale and blinding Atlantic rain, the last journey of four Irish Coast Guard air crew on Rescue 116 a year ago was remembered at a midnight vigil in north Mayo.

Over 100 people, including relatives of the four crew, joined members of the Blacksod and Eachleim community who had participated in and supported the 42-day search last year.

The vigil took place on the eve of events today to mark the first anniversary of the loss of Capt Dara Fitzpatrick,Capt Mark Duffy, winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciaran Smith. The two winch crew remain missing.

Four Irish Coast Guard air crew – Capt Dara Fitzpatrick, Capt Mark Duffy, winch operator Paul Ormsby and winchman Ciarán Smith – died when their helicopter collided with Blackrock island off the Mayo coast
Mr Smith’s wife Martina and her two brothers cycled from Dublin to north Mayo for the commemoration, arriving into Blacksod on Tuesday evening to a warm welcome.

Irish Coastguard staff and volunteers, gardaí and members of the Civil Defence participated in the vigil, timed for midnight to 12.45 when the helicopter’ s last signal.was picked up on March 14th, 2017.

Dozens of candles in jars had been gathered to light up a hilltop commonage overlooking Blackrock island , 13 km west of the Mullet peninsula where the helicopter crashed en route to refuel at Blacksod.

Four beacons illuminated Tearmainn hill as a four-minute silence was held on nearby Glosh hill, followed by a slow air played by piper John Butler.

Wednesday’s commemorative programme opens with Mass at St Brendan’s church, Tirraun. Five wreaths will be laid at sea from the Naval Service patrol ship LÉ Niamh and Irish Lights ship Granuaile, accompanied by the RNLI Achill and Ballyglass lifeboats and local craft, weather permitting.

