Remains found in 2001 identified as missing Limerick man Aengus Shanahan

Partial remains found 17 years ago have been identified as those of a young man who went missing in Limerick city in 2001.

Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan (20) from Ashbrook, Ennis Road was reported missing by his family and has not been seen since February 11th, 2000.

On the day he disappeared Mr Shanahan finished work in Dell, Castletroy, Co Limerick and went to Coopers Bar on St Joseph’s Street. He was seen last seen walking on Old School House Lane in the city.

Partial remains were discovered at Quay Island, Bunratty on October 28th, 2001 by the Bunratty Search and Rescue team.

Developments in DNA technologies have allowed a re-examination of the remains for comparison against samples submitted from relatives of missing persons.

An Garda Síochána has been informed the remains belong to Aengus Shanahan.

Investigating gardaí at Roxboro Road have carried out extensive enquiries since Mr Shanahan was reported missing, including several media appeals for information and appeals made on Crimecall/ Crimeline.

Gardaí have now commenced a complete review of the circumstances of the disappearance.

A family liaison officer has kept in contact with the family throughout the investigation. The family have been informed of the DNA results and have requested privacy at this time.

Gardaí are still appealing for anyone who has any information, to contact them.

Speaking at Roxboro Road Garda station on Tuesday, Superintendent O Neill said: “We continue to appeal for any information in relation to Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan.

“Gussie was last seen on February 11th, 2000. He went to Coopers bar on St Josephs Street, Limerick with some friends and left the bar on his own at approximately 10.30pm.

“He then walked onto Old School House Lane, which connects with Barrington Street, where he was last seen. Gussie is described as 5ft 10ins, thin build, pale complexion and fair hair.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061-214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.