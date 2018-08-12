Relatives of Omagh bomb victims mark atrocity 20 years on

Relatives of those killed in the Omagh bombing are gathering on Sunday to remember their loved ones 20 years on.

An inter-denominational service will take place at the memorial garden in the Co Tyrone town at 3pm.

A car bomb ripped through Omagh on August 15th, 1998 killing 29 people, including a woman who was pregnant with twins, and leaving more than 200 others injured. The victims came from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, England and Spain. The atrocity was claimed by a republican splinter group which called itself the Real IRA.

Bereaved families expressed disappointment last week after Northern Secretary Karen Bradley and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar turned down invitations to the event.

The British government will be represented by a senior Northern Ireland Office official, while Minister for Health, Simon Harris will represent Dublin.

Speaking on Sunday, Mr Harris said: “The Omagh bombing was one of the most evil acts ever to be carried out on this island and had a devastating impact on so many people.

“My deepest sympathies, and that of the whole Government, are with all the families who have been affected by this atrocity.

“The Government is committed to working with the people of Omagh to pursue every avenue to get to the truth to ensure that those who perpetrated this atrocity are brought to justice.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any evidence that could assist the investigation, even at this 20 years remove, to bring that evidence to the Gardaí or the PSNI.”

Minister for Enterprise Heather Humphreys will attend on behalf of Dublin.

At Sunday’s memorial event, the Omagh Community Youth Choir is performing a piece of music composed for the event by its musical director Daryl Simpson.

The choir includes Cara McGillion (17) the daughter of Donna Marie and Garry who were left seriously injured in the attack. Local singer Leslie Matthews and St Eugene’s band is also performing.

On Wednesday, a public reflective event will take place at 2.55pm to mark the moment the bomb exploded.

A bell will be rung 32 times to reflect the 31 lives lost, with an additional ring to remember all those who have lost and continue to lose their lives through such atrocities across the world.

The bell will stop ringing at precisely 3.10pm to mark the exact moment of the explosion.

Here is a list of the 29 people who died in the Omagh bombing:

James Barker (12) Buncrana, Co Donegal. Originally from Surrey, England.

Fernando Blasco Baselga (12) from Madrid, Spain.

Geraldine Breslin (43) Omagh.

Deborah-Ann Cartwright (20) Omagh.

Gareth Conway (18) Carrickmore, Co Tyrone.

Breda Devine, 20 months, Donemana, Co Tyrone.

Oran Doherty (8) Buncrana, Co Donegal.

Aiden Gallagher (21) Omagh.

Esther Gibson (36) Beragh, Co Tyrone.

Mary Grimes (65) Beragh, Co Tyrone.

Olive Hawkes (60) Omagh.

Julia Hughes (21) Omagh.

Brenda Logue (17) Omagh.

Ann McCombe (45) Omagh.

Brian McCrory (54) Omagh.

Samantha McFarland (17) Omagh.

Sean McGrath (61) Omagh.

Sean McLoughlin (12) Buncrana, Co Donegal.

Jolene Marlow (17) Omagh.

Avril Monaghan (30) Augher, Co Tyrone (who was pregnant with twins).

Maura Monaghan, 18 months, Augher, Co Tyrone.

Alan Radford (16) Omagh

Rocio Abad Ramos (23), Madrid, Spain.

Elizabeth Rush (57) Omagh.

Veda Short (46) Omagh.

Philomena Skelton (39), Drumquin, Co Tyrone.

Fred White (60) Omagh.

Bryan White (27) Omagh.

Lorraine Wilson ( 15) Omagh.

