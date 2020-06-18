Regional development plan forecasts 50% growth in population of Galway

A plan that would see the population of Galway grow by more than 50 per cent has been suggested as a way of addressing the economic imbalances between the east and west coasts of Ireland.

Under the plan, the population and workforces of four key cities in the west and north would be targeted for development to cater for a sharp expected increase in population over the next 20 years.

Along with Galway, the plan identifies Galway, Athlone, Sligo, Letterkenny as key growth centres where the populations could rise by 40 per cent by 2040.

Under the plan the forecast is for the population of the west and north west to increase by 180,000 people by 2040.

The Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy (RSES), published on Thursday by the Northern and Western Regional Assembly (NWRA), seeks to address the commercial, industrial, economic and societal imbalances between the greater Dublin area and the west and north west.

The plan calls for more focused delivery of housing, transport infrastructure, healthcare, education and childcare and developing “more employment clusters in high value sectors such as tech and medtech”.

A metropolitan area strategic plan for Galway and growth centre plans for Sligo, Athlone and Letterkenny are key parts of the plan.

The assembly said the plan aimed to “break the chain of unco-ordinated, incoherent and short-sighted ‘business as usual’ development that has served the region poorly in the past”.

David Minton, director of the Northern & Western Regional Assembly, said the strategy show how high net remote working, more affordable housing, safer cycling and better work-life balance could be introduced in the region.

Cllr Declan McDonnell, of Galway City Council, who is chair of the NWRA, said: “The strategy is essentially a contract between local, regional and national leaders on priorities to attract, retain and grow investment, business and talent, to create jobs, and to support sustainable economic growth in the west and border region.

The NWRA represents regional government in Ireland with a remit to accelerate regional development.