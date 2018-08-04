Refund of €550 urged for Ireland squad who must pay to play

The Labour Party has called on the Government to refund the Irish women’s hockey squad the €550 each paid to represent Ireland.

Labour Party Cork local area representative Peter Horgan described the representation fee as a “shameful practice”.

“The Ireland squad is the first Irish team to reach a world cup final in any sport. They have done so in a sport where most of the teams they face are professional,” said Mr Horgan.

“These women have brought pride, grit and determination to the finals in London and they should never have been in the situation where they had to pay to represent their country.

“The Ministers for Sport – Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin – must instruct Sport Ireland to make a once-off payment to this team and put in place provisions that no team . . . will have to pay to represent this nation in their respective code’s finals.”

The Irish men’s and women’s hockey teams receive funding from Sport Ireland, the Women in Sport programme and from Sport Northern Ireland to prepare for the World Cup.

Nevertheless, the shortfall means that each squad member has to pay €550 to represent their country.

Neither Mr Ross nor Mr Griffin mentioned the €550 payment in their congratulatory message to the team.

Mr Ross said he considered himself “very fortunate” to have witnessed their success.

“ No other team has played on such a stage and they have truly lit up the country as we joined them on this epic journey,” he said. “ The courage and nerve shown by the whole squad and management but particularly by Gillian Pender and Ayeisha McFerran in the penalty shootout was a joy to behold.

“I am sure up and down the country young girls and boys will be trying to replicate those outstanding moments for years to come. And we wait with bated breath in the hope they bring home the cup; either way they have done us all so proud.”

DUP leader Arlene Foster was among the politicians who congratulated the Irish women on their success.

She tweeted: “Absolutely brilliant result for the Ireland ladies hockey team on reaching the World Cup final. @IreWomenHockey inspiring a generation of young players! #HWC2018”.

Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin tweeted: “Incredible and thrilling performance by Ireland. Ayeisha Mcferran brilliant in goal. Congrats to a great team and all involved.All of Ireland behind you tomorrow in the World Cup final @irishhockey #HWC2018.”

Lord Mayor of Dublin Cllr Nial Ring said he intends to organise a civic reception for the team when they come back to Dublin on Monday.