Referendum to remove divorce restrictions to be held

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has proposed that the time limit before a couple can divorce be set by legislators and removed from the Constitution.

Mr Flanagan discussed the plans at a Cabinet meeting this morning.

The Minister previously indicated he wanted to remove the time limit requirement for divorce from the Constitution.

A referendum to ease the constitutional restrictions on divorce is set to be held this year on the same day as the local and European elections at the end of May.

Divorce is only permitted in certain conditions including that the spouses have lived apart for four of the previous five years.

It was announced late last year that the Government was proposing to either reducing the four requirement or taking it out of the Constitution.

Mr Flanagan then said in December that he favored removing the time-limits.

“My personal preference would be to remove the reference to a time frame within the Constitution entirely, but I am conscious that we need political preferences and that is why I am in listening mode, I am listening to the views of other parties, listening to my own party, and I will make a proposal within a matter of weeks.”