Referee hospitalised in Co Westmeath after row in soccer game

An assault which left a referee with serious facial injuries has been described as an “absolute disgrace”.

Daniel Sweeney was attacked at a match between Horseleap United and Mullingar Town on Sunday during the second-half of the game.

His jaw was broken in two places, his eye-socket fractured and he had to get multiple stitches in his nose.

Mr Sweeney, a married father-of-two in his mid-40s, was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore. He will be transferred to St James’s Hospital in Dublin on Monday.

“The pictures don’t do justice to his face,”said Paul Malone, the secretary of the referees’ Midlands Branch. “He is not allowed eat or talk. He can drink through a straw for the time being. In my refereeing career, I have never seen this kind of assault. It’s an absolute disgrace and all over a game of football.”

Mr Malone, who said he is a friend of Mr Sweeney described him as a man who always calm. “He’s a nice guy. I was chatting to a few people at the match who said Daniel had done nothing wrong”.

Gardaí said officers were called from Tullamore shortly before 1pm to the scene of a public order incident at a football club in Horseleap.

“It’s understood a match referee was physically injured when a disturbance broke out during a football match.”

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing, a spokesman said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057-9327600.

The Secretary of the Combined Counties Football League (CCFL) Chris Hand says there is no room for violence in sport.

The CCFL administers the junior leagues in Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath on behalf of the FAI.

Mr Hand told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the individuals involved in the assault of referee Daniel Sweeney have been identified, suspended and will be subject to a disciplinary hearing.

“This will be followed up with the strongest possible action,” he said.

“We depend on volunteers. There are 40 games every weekend across the midlands, hundreds across the country. We couldn’t have football matches without volunteers.

“It was shocking to hear the reports from yesterday. What happened transcends sport. It is now a big problem in society in general.”

Mr Hand said that the CCFL will be cooperating fully with Gardaí. “They will follow up and we will support them.”

Last week, the Dublin District Schoolboys League released a statement saying some soccer matches were becoming more like MMA events.

The comments followed the abandonment of seven games in the past six weeks and noted how coaches and parents of children are also increasingly becoming involved in fights “ending with them verbally or physically striking out at young players”.