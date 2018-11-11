Referee hospitalised in Co Westmeath after row breaks out in soccer game

Gardai are investigating a serious assault on a referee in Co Westmeath which resulted in him being hospitalised.

The referee, who was refereeing a soccer match between Horseleap and Mullingar Town on Sunday, sustained significant injuries, according to gardai.

Several players and a spectator were involved in the incident, which occurred when row broke out near the end of the game.

The man was taken for treatment to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, where is condition was described by gardai as non llfe-threatening.

Gardaí said officers were called from Tullamore shortly before 1pm to the scene of a public order incident at a football club in Horseleap.

“It’s understood a match referee (male, in his fifties) was physically injured when a disturbance broke out during a football match.”

No arrests have been made to date and enquiries are ongoing, a spokesman said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station 057-9327600.