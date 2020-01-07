Recovery operation for missing fisherman to continue, weather permitting

The search for a missing fisherman whose boat sank several kilometres off Hook Head, Co Wexford, at the weekend will continue this morning depending on weather conditions.

The Irish Coast Guard said the search was now categorised as a “search and recovery operation” and that the yellow weather warning means it might not be safe for RNLI crews to go to sea.

Members of the Dunmore East RNLI will meet at 9am on Tuesday to assess the weather and establish if an operation to recover missing fisherman Willie Whelan (41) can resume.

Mr Whelan has been missing since the trawler he was on sank shortly before midnight on Saturday, off the south east coast.

Neville Murphy, a spokesman for the RNLI branch, said the safety of crews is paramount now that the operation has been categorised as a recovery.

“We won’t send them out when it is unsafe,” Mr Murphy told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr Murphy said RNLI crews operate all weather boats and crews are willing to go out to sea, but that in recovery situations the safety of crews was important.

Mr Whelan was one of two men aboard the Alize which went down on Saturday night. The alarm was raised after an emergency radio beacon from the boat was activated and a search operation was launched by the Coast Guard.

Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 assisted while RNLI lifeboats from Kilmore Quay in Co Wexford and Dunmore East in Co Waterford were also launched.

Rescue 117 located one of the men, Joe Sinnott (65) from Kilmore Quay, unresponsive in the water about four nautical miles off Duncannon, and airlifted him to Waterford Airport.

He was taken to University Hospital Waterford by ambulance, where he died.

Mr Sinnott will be buried on Wednesday following noon Mass at St Mary’s Church in Kilmore, Co Wexford. Mourners are asked to donate to the RNLI in lieu of flowers. He is survived by his wife Mary and children Michael, Siobhán, Bernie and Bridget.