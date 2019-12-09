Raw sewage and rodents among reasons for record number of food safety closure orders

More restaurants were closed or sanctioned by Ireland’s food safety watchdog last month than at any time since it began policing the sector over 20 years ago with raw sewage on a bathroom floor, rodent activity in kitchens and high levels of E.coli among the breaches detected

All told, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued 21 closure orders and two prohibition orders in November for offences including evidence of rats in kitchens, dead mice left in traps, pigeon faeces on the wash basins in food packing areas and live rodents running towards food storage and equipment washing areas.

There was also evidence of living and dead cockroaches in kitchens and raw chicken and raw chicken juices directly contaminating ready-to-eat foods

Food inspectors sanctioned restaurants over the presence of cobwebs, spiders and insects and high levels of E.coli and coliforms in drinking water and ice samples taken from a premises.

Inspectors detected raw sewage on the floor of a customer toilet in the basement of the Apache Pizza restaurant on Dublin’s Dame St and noted a live rodent running towards a food area in the same establishment.

Raw chicken and raw chicken juices were said to be directly contaminating cooked food at Tikka Asian Street Food on South Quay, Wicklow.

There were high levels of E.coli and coliforms found in drinking water and ice samples taken from the Blackchurch Inn on the Naas Rd in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

The Kitchen on Emmet St, Trim, Co Meath was closed after “fresh rodent faeces [WAS ]found in underneath wooden storage unit in front food preparation area and underneath wash-up sink, ovens and water treatment unit in rear kitchen.”

New Century Chinese takeaway in Riverstown, Dundalk, Co Louth was closed as a result of evidence of rodent activity in the kitchens while the Westmanstown Sports Centre in Dublin, which is home to the Garda Recreation Club, was closed after rodent activity - including a dead mouse left in a trap - was seen. There was also rodent activity recorded at the Blue Anchor, Bellurgan Point in Dundalk, Co Louth and at Sajna Exclusive Dining, on Bishop Street in Cobh, Co Cork.

Evidence of pigeon faeces on a sink was among the reasons listed for the closure of Vernon Catering on Sheriff St in Dublin 1. The Malik Tandoori Restaurant on Pearse Road, Sligo was closed because the “standard of cleaning was very poor”.

The floors, walls and drainage pipes under and behind the kitchen sinks and units were dirty and in need of deep cleaning. There were cobwebs, spiders and insects such as woodlouse present throughout the kitchen.

The gent’s sanitary accommodation had mould growth noted on the walls and ceilings, and water was dripping from the ceiling resulting in ponding on the floor. A section of the skirting board in the ladies’ sanitary accommodation had disintegrated onto the floor and woodlice was observed.

Pest bait box lying upside down

The Paragon Bar on Skibbereen’s Main Street, Co Cork, was “not kept clean or in good repair” and there was “no effective cleaning programme,” the report says.

Inspectors also found a pest bait box lying upside down on the third shelf of the stainless steel shelves in the lobby to the walk-in cold room. “Loose blue grain bait was spilling out of box. Wrapped carrots and an open box of loose onions were stored below. There was a risk of rodent bait contaminating food.”

Tony’s Bistro on North Main Street in Cork was closed after inspectors noted “an excessive build up of dirt and food residue on wall and floor surfaces”. The report said it was “particularly evident behind and beneath cooking equipment, beneath fridges, work benches and sinks” and grease was “running down the walls behind the cooking equipment and had built up on the floor beneath”.

The chief executive of the FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne, condemned the record number of food businesses issued with enforcement orders in one month, who have failed to ensure their premises operate to the highest food safety standards as we enter the busiest month of the year.

“November had the highest amount of enforcement orders in the one calendar month which the FSAI has seen since the legislation was introduced in 1998” she said. .

She added that 23 enforcement orders over a one-month period was “totally unacceptable” and said the presence of rodents and other pests presents a grave and immediate danger to consumers’ health and food businesses must put in place more robust pest control systems.

She said “totally inadequate hygiene standards” were damaging the reputation of the food industry as we enter one of the busiest months of the year”.