Rare tropical seabird found in Co Wicklow dies after days in intensive care

A rare tropical seabird that was found on the beach at Greystones, Co Wicklow last week has died after several days in intensive care.

The brown booby, which is traditionally found in the West Indies and Cape Verde islands, was believed to have travelled to Ireland after being blown off course by a storm. It was believed to be the first brown booby found on the island of Ireland.

The booby landed on Irish shores early last week, but on Thursday afternoon, the bird was “noticeably getting weaker” and admitted to a veterinary service in Kildare Town for emergency treatment.

On examination the bird was found to be exhausted and suffering from malnutrition. Animal welfare workers believed the bird to be over 500 grams lighter than it should be.

The brown booby in Greystones in Co Wicklow. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Kildare Animal Foundation Wildlife Unit, which had been caring for the bird since Friday morning, announced on Saturday that “despite everyone’s best efforts, the condition of the bird deteriorated late on Thursday evening. . . and it passed away peacefully”.

“The bird had travelled a huge distance and lost a third of its body weight on its journey, and then during its time here, it had to deal with a much colder climate than it was used to,” the wildlife unit said in a post on Facebook.

“ It’s also probable that there had been an underlying condition that caused it to become ill in the first place.”

The unit said they were “very realistic from the outset” but that they look at their cases “with optimisim and positivity”, while prioritising animal welfare.

“All life is of equal value. Be it a feral pigeon or a rarer species they all receive the best veterinary, nursing and rehabilitation care that can be provided,” it added.

“We are saddened by the loss of this bird but grateful and overwhelmed by how people came together to help this rare visitor to our shores. Despite the outcome it gave everyone some well needed distraction and focus during these challenging days.”

Florence and Sabastian Murray, from Greystones watching the brown booby on Greystones beach. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

The unit thanked the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) ranger Jason Monaghan who removed the bird from the beach “when it became obvious that it was the only realistic option”.

“Thanks to Kilcoole Vets, Mi Night Vet, Greyabbey Vets & Bairbre O’Malley, for their advice and veterinary care, the RSPCA for sharing their advice, and last but not least the wonderful volunteers of Kildare Animal Foundation who help to make a difference to so many animals’ lives each and every day.”

The bird remains will be returned to the NPWS for consideration for further scientific use, the statement added.