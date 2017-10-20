Rank -and-file gardai vote to back new public service pay deal

Rank -and-file gardai have voted to accept the new public service pay agreement.

Members ofthe Garda Representative Association (GRA)backed the accord by a margin of 62.7per cent to 37.3 per cent.

The GRA said the turnout for the vote was 33 per cent.

The general secretary of the GRA Pat Ennis said: “All GRA members made a substantial contribution to Ireland’s recovery, which is acknowledged within the agreement. Full pay restoration has yet to be achieved which we hope will be delivered as the economy continues to recover. “

HE said the ballout would see an increase in take-home pay for members from January.

Under the new deal the vast bulk of public service personnel , about 250,000 , recruited before 2013 will see pay improvements ranging from 6.2 percent to 7.4percent over the next three years.

For 50,000 hired after 2013 with inferior pensions, the gains will be between 7 and 10 per cent .

However, 23,000 workers, including gardaí who can retire earlier than other groups on full pensions, will benefit least.

Meanwhile the association representing Garda sergeants and inspectors is to urge its members to back the new public service pay deal in a forthcoming ballot.

The AGSI is to begin a ballot of members next week with a recommendation that they should accept the new pay agreement. The ballot result is due about November 10th.