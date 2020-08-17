Rain weather warning in place as most places can expect cool, wet week

A status yellow rain warning is in place for the south of the country with between 25mm to 40mms expected in the space of 24 hours.

The rain warning is in place for all the counties of Munster and for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and Galway.

The warning is valid from 7am on Monday to 7am on Tuesday morning.

More heavy rain is likely to compound the problems that occurred in west Cork over the weekend.

Rain on Saturday caused flash flooding and damage to roads in the Rosscarbery area.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has promised emergency funding. A minimum of 15 roads around Rosscarbery have been damaged.

There is a further risk of flash flooding in Munster and south Leinster as a result of the latest rainfall warning.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMRF) is expecting between 50mms and 75mms of rain in the west and south this week with Cork as the worst-affected county.

Temperatures were well above average last week for the time of year especially in the west of the country with small amounts of rainfall.

The weather this week, by contrast, will be unsettled and cooler than of late.

Tuesday

Tuesday be mostly cloudy in the north of the country with more rain that will gradually clear northwards in the afternoon and evening.

It will be brighter in the southern half of the country will sunshine and showers, some of them heavy. The highest temperatures will be between 18 to 22 degrees with light breezes.

Wednesday

Wednesday will see more heavy rain in Munster and south Leinster spreading northwards. It will clear through the evening but more showers will follow during the night. Gusty winds will continue and become stronger as the rain clears.

Thursday

On Thursday the heaviest rain will be in the northern half of the country both during the day and at night. It will be a mild but windy with further rain during the night.

Friday

Similar rainy and blustery conditions will continue on Friday with highest temperatures between 16 to 19 degrees.

Weekend

Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain unsettled. Fresh and breezy days with sunshine and showers at times as an Atlantic system bringing wind and rain to most parts of the country.

The long-term forecast suggests the early days of next week will remain cool and unsettled with spells of rain or showers.

Temperatures will be on or about normal for the time of year with highs most days of 20 degrees.