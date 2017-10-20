Rail passengers face 24-hour strikes from November

Members of Siptu and the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) have voted overwhelmingly to back industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Siptu transport division organiser Greg Ennis said: “It was always only as a last resort that our 1,900 members in Iarnrod Eireann said that they would initiate industrial action.

“However, due to the intransigent and combative attitude displayed by management over recent weeks, they have no alternative. This was particularly evident before the break down of talks in the Workplace Relations Commission, last night.”

The NBRU said 93 per cent of its members at the rail company backed industrial action in a ballot.

Unions were expected to announce a series of rolling 24-hour strikes on the railways to commence at the beginning of November over the dispute.

Following the collapse of talks on Thursday night, unions representing staff at the State-owned rail company are on Friday counted ballots of members on industrial action.The ballot process had been under way for a fortnight.

The general secretary of the NBRU habeas corpus O’Leary said Iarnrod Eireann “appeared hell bent” on forcing its staff onto the picket lines and creating an environment that would bring nothing but misery to thousands of rail commuters.

“Our members have had enough of the type of behaviour witnessed last evening at the Workplace Relations Commission when senior management at iarnrod Eireann pulled a potential proposal which we felt could have been presented to members for their consideration.”

The unions were expected to announce a series of one-day stoppages from the middle of the week after next.

Some sources said a series of four or more 24-hour rail stoppages in the weeks running up to Christmas may be announced on Friday.

Unions blamed Iarnród Éireann chief executive David Franks - who was not at the talks at the Workplace Relations Commission - for vetoing at the last minute draft proposals for a deal which had been under discussion for several hours on Thursday .

A number of informed sources indicated that the parties had been discussing proposals for an increase of about 2.5 per cent for one year with an additional €500 payment in a tax efficient manner on acceptance.

In addition the proposals would have allowed for time-limited talks between unions and management about productivity issues which could have attracted further payments. Any disagreement on issues would have been referred to the Labour Court under the draft proposals, informed sources said.

The Minister for Transport Shane Ross has not commented on the collapse of the talks.

Increase

Iarnród Éireann said on Thursday night it had offered a 1.75 per cent increase for one year, to be facilitated by measures including performance management, absenteeism management, revisions to redeployment policy and payroll.

The company said at the 12 hours of talks on Thursday it had committed to discussing more substantive productivity issues to fund further improvements in earnings beyond the one-year agreement in a defined period.

In advance of the talks at the Workplace Relations Commission, unions had said they wanted annual increases - without additional productivity measures - of about 3.75 per cent, similar to those secured by workers at Luas and Dublin Bus after strike action last year.

In a statement, the rail company said that its pay offer was not accepted by trade unions.

The company urged that the parties should refer outstanding issues to the Labour Court.

“Iarnród Éireann urges its trade unions to complete this process and refer the outstanding issues to the Labour Court, rather than balloting for or threatening industrial action.

“Any threatened industrial action will only further worsen our financial position, weakening our ability to improve employees’ earnings and, most importantly, will cause uncertainty and disruption to our customers’ travel plans.”

Unions have argued that revenue and passenger numbers at the rail operator had returned to pre-financial crash levels. They maintained that their members had not received a pay rise in 10 years.

Iarnród Éireann has said it had an accumulated deficit of nearly €160million.

The group of unions at the company -the NBRU, Siptu, Unite, TEEU and TSSA - said:

“We have spent the last 12 hours engaging in what we understood to be last ditch efforts to produce a proposal on pay which could be presented to our members, and in so doing stave off what we consider to be unnecessary industrial action.

Such action will discommode tens of thousands of commuters over the coming weeks, in the run-up to Christmas and beyond.”

“We had forewarned the company in advance of today’s discussions that those that appeared at the WRC on behalf of Iarnród Éireann should be able to come to the table with a clear mandate to negotiate. Regrettably, once again we have experienced the situation where those outside of the negotiating process has undermined and sabotaged any prospects of concluding settlement proposals and we would call into question the CEO’s role in this debacle.”

“Consequently, trade unions will now proceed to conclude and count their respective ballots, with announcements tomorrow afternoon on the details relating to the anticipated roll-out on the industrial action/strike action across the rail network in the coming weeks”

Negotiate

Mr O’Leary had earlier said Irish Rail was trying to negotiate through the media.

He said management are responsible for the prospect of industrial action in the run up to Christmas.

“Irish Rail wanted to negotiate through the media seeing they can’t do it with us, what we said was we were close to a proposal that did not see the light of day, it’s not for me to discuss that in the media,” he said on RTE.

“Irish Rail were very quick to get the message out to the media, but what they won’t tell the media is that they are the people responsible for what is going to be now industrial unrest across the railways in the run up to Christmas.

“It was totally unnecessary is what we are saying on the trade union’s side. If that’s what Mr Franks and his supporters in the Department of Transport want - that’s what they’re going to get, full slam on from the trade unions. I can assure that.”