RAF Red Arrows to fly over Dublin this evening

Dubliners are advised to turn their attention to the skies this Saturday evening as the Royal Air Force Red Arrows carry out a fly past along the River Liffey.

The 11 jet aircraft are expected to fly along the River Liffey at about 7.50pm on Saturday in preparation for landing at the Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel.

The Red Arrows, which is one of the world’s top aerobatic display teams, will be arriving in Ireland to take part in the Bray Air Display on Sunday. The aircraft will fly in formation through the skies of the city centre and will create an audible signature during the flights, the Irish Aviation Authority said.

The Talbot Memorial bridge is expected to offer the best view of the aircraft as they fly overhead. They will fly by the Pigeon House chimneys before making their way over the west link bridge, up the Liffey towards the Four Courts and then inland towards Baldonnel.

The Red Arrow RAF aerobatic team is made up of pilots, engineers and support staff who fly Hawk fast-jets. The team have been displaying their aerobatic skills since 1965 and have also taken part in operational tours in Libya and Afghanistan.