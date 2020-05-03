Queues derail Lidl sale of trampolines and swingsets

Lidl has announced it will be cancelling the sale of four outdoor children’s garden products because of the rising number of people queuing outside shops in recent days.

Trampolines, garden slides, swingsets and children’s kitchen sets were due to go on sale nationwide from Monday. However, Lidl Ireland announced on Saturday that due to “unprecedented and exceptional demand”, which resulted in long early morning queues outside stores, these items would not longer be available.

In a tweet, the company said the crivit outdoor trampoline, the smoby garden slide, the Gemini swingset and the wooden kitchen would not be available in stores this week but would be made available at a later date.

“At Lidl, the safety of our colleagues and customers is our number one priority,” said Lidl. “We have implemented numerous measures across all of our stores over the past two months in order to ensure appropriate social distancing can be achieved.

“Due to unprecedented demand on certain items in recent days, we have seen queues form outside our stores prior to opening. These queues have made social distancing externally more challenging.

“We apologise to all customers who are left disappointed by this decision but we feel the safety of our team and customers must take priority at this challenging time. We will put these items on sale at a future date.”