Questions and Answers: the nurses’ strike in the North

Q. Why have nurses gone on strike?

A. This is the first strike by Northern Ireland’s 9,000 nurses, backed by 92 per cent of them last month. The North’s nurses are the UK’s worst paid, earning €2,000 less on average. Recruitment is difficult, with 2,800 vacancies.

Nurses say they are “stretched to breaking point”. In 2015 the then health minister Jim Wells broke the pay parity rule. In 2017, a three-year UK pay deal with nurses was agreed at Westminster, but not implemented in the North.

Q. How has the crisis come about?

A. Health is a matter for the North’s politicians, yet Stormont has been mothballed for almost three years. Critics say the lack of a local health minister is compounding the problems.

Q. How big an issue is it with voters?

A. Health dominated the Westminster campaign. In a last-ditch bid to avert the strike the North’s five main parties urged Northern Secretary Julian Smith to take charge and meet the nurses’ demands. Smith refused, saying health problems could be solved “by the parties coming together and moving things forward”.

Q. How bad is the crisis?

A. More than 306,000 people are waiting for a first appointment with a consultant – one in six of the North’s population. Most are waiting for more than three months. More than 100,000 are in the queue for more than a year.

Q. Any solutions on offer?

A. The permanent secretary at the department of health, Richard Pengelly – the senior civil servant in charge of health minus a minister – offered just under £80 million in extra pay – “the furthest I am able to go”. This was rejected.