QIH directors heartened by support following new death threat

The chief executive at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), Liam McCaffrey, has said he and his fellow directors have been heartened by the support of customers, staff and the community following receipt of a second death threat this week.

The directors received a second death threat on Monday, warning them that they “haven’t learned your lesson” from last month’s abduction and torture of one of its executives Kevin Lunney.

The letter, sent to The Irish News and shared with directors of QIH late on Monday, claims to be the “last warning” to the five local managers of the company to resign or face a “permanent solution”.

Referring to the kidnapping and violent attack on Mr Lunney on September 17th, the letter warns that the perpetrators “could have killed him very easily” if they had wanted to.

The warning was directed at Mr Lunney, QIH’s chief operations officer; his brother Tony Lunney, the firm’s production director; chief executive Liam McCaffrey; chief financial officer Dara O’Reilly; and John McCartin, a non-executive director.

Mr McCaffrey told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland he was informed of the threat by a PSNI sergeant at his home on Monday evening and since then “there has been a lot of Garda Síochana and PSNI activity monitoring our homes and workplace.”

It was difficult to deal with a small group of criminals led by a task master, he said. “We just have to trust in the Garda Síochana and PSNI investigations.”

It was horrendous for any civilised society to have to operate with such sinister threats, he added.

Earlier on Morning Ireland, Assistant Garda Commission John O’Driscoll said the Garda Síochana and PSNI were determined to pursue the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Mr McCaffrey said Kevin Lunney was recovering well, and while still in pain, was comforted that staff, management and the community wanted to see him back at work. “There is huge support for him in the community.”

Council members warned

The letter also warned council members in Cavan and Fermanagh or contractors not to remove any signs erected in the area criticising the five businessmen for their management of QIH, the name given to the firm after local businessman Sean Quinn lost the firm following multi-billion losses on his investment in Anglo Irish Bank.

It warns “anyone that removes the signs whether that be council employees or outside contractors will be targeted – all of this will be brought to a conclusion very shortly.”

The writer or writers of the letter express support for Mr Quinn and his family in the hope that they will regain control of the industrial businesses that were lost in 2011.

“We have learned that there was repeated attempts made by Sean Quinn to talk to senior directors to bring about a solution and conclusion but the directors refuse to reply,” the letter states.

“Directors of QIH were given a mandate to hold the company in safe hands for the Quinn family until a position was put in place to buy it back. The local community won’t stand by any longer and see it continue in its current projectory [SIC],” it continues.

“The Quinn family that employed hundreds of people were stabbed in the back. We have the capability and the manpower to see this through until the end and achieve a permanent solution.”

‘No hand, act or part’

Mr Quinn and his family have repeatedly condemned acts of vandalism and violence against their former businesses and properties and the executives who worked in the family enterprise over the years.

They have disavowed the campaign of violence and distanced themselves from any acts purported to be carried out in their names.

The businessman told Channel 4 News last month that he had “no hand, act or part” in the attack on Mr Lunney but criticised how Mr Lunney, Mr McCaffrey and Mr O’Reilly treated him when he left as an adviser to the company in 2016.

The former billionaire, once reputed to be the country’s richest man, made overtures to QIH in recent months in an attempt to regain ownership and control of his former business under the false impression that the company was about to be sold by its majority owners, three US investment funds.

In May, Mr Quinn wrote to the three funds, appearing to express regret over his falling out with the company that led to his departure from his €500,000-a-year role as an adviser.

He clashed with the owners and managers of the business over his desire to take ownership of the company again and claimed that he was being excluded from decision-making meetings.

“On reflection, perhaps my passion for the business, and my enthusiasm to ensure that it was successful, meant that my views were not always articulated in the most appropriate manner,” he wrote in his letter.

He sought a meeting, believing that he had “the expertise, goodwill and raw materials that are necessary to make the company successful again.”