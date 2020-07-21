Q&A: What did Ireland win from the EU talks?
Members this morning signed off on a €1.8 trillion package amid the coronavirus pandemic
The 27 member states of the European Union this morning signed off on a €1.8 trillion package to fund the next seven years of spending and inject funds into struggling economies amid the coronavirus pandemic.
How well has Ireland done from the negotiations in the European Council? There are a few significant wins, some uncertainties, and despite reassurances from the Government farmers are concerned they will end up taking in less in subsidies than they do now.