Q&A: Pubs, travel and weddings, the decisions Cabinet will make today

The Cabinet faces a series of decisions this afternoon on whether it can proceed with the next stage of easing restrictions.

The decisions will be based on updated advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team ( NPHET) which is meeting on Tuesday morning to examine the latest trends in in Covid-19 cases and clusters.

Here is a synopsis of the decisions to be taken today.

What will the Cabinet decide this afternoon?

Whether the country can move to phase four of the so-called roadmap for reopening society and business from next Monday, August 10th.

It was planned to move to the final phase on July 20th, but this date was pushed back to August 10th after what Taoiseach Micheál Martin said was “very sobering advice” from NPHET about the “very real” rise in the number of cases.

The Cabinet is meeting this afternoon and will make their decision based on advice from NPHET, which is assessing the current coronavirus threat level.

What is included in phase four?

Pubs and bars which don’t serve food as well as hotel bars and casinos “may reopen” under phase four, the Government has said.

The other main change would be an easing of restrictions on the number of people permitted to gather at events - something many couples hoping to get married are anxiously awaiting.

Under phase four, it was envisaged, the maximum permitted size of gatherings for people indoors will increase from 50 to 100 people, and from 200 to 500 for outdoor events.

Is the reopening of pubs likely?

Senior Cabinet figures have said they are “not optimistic” about pubs reopening next week. Latest figures on Monday night show 46 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the State. Last Thursday saw a spike of 85 new cases, followed by 38 extra cases on Friday, 45 on Saturday and 53 on Sunday.

Last week, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan McGlynn, Ireland’s most senior public health official, said he was “very concerned” about the rise in cases and a surge in the daily average of cases.

While the rise was in part to blame on known clusters - including at a pet food factory which spread to direct provision centres - Mr McGlynn said it “wouldn’t be unreasonable” to assume some of the increase was down to people gathering in restaurants, bars and other settings.

What do pub owners say?

They are warning the Cabinet’s decision could “make or break” Ireland’s pub industry over the coming days. The Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), which represents over 3,500 publicans outside Dublin, believes pubs are being unfairly used to send a message to the public about avoiding complacency, despite being “a controlled and regulated environment where social distancing can be safely maintained”.

Keeping pubs closed was not viable given that society was expected to live with the coronavirus for some period to come, according to VFI chief executive Pádraig Cribben.

What about travel?

The Cabinet is also expected to review the “green list”of countries that people can travel to without having to restrict their movements upon their return.

There are 15 countries on the list, including Finland, Greece, Malta, Italy, Cyprus, Monaco and Norway, based on states where the incidence of new cases of coronavirus was below that of Ireland.

However, since then, figures from the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) show sharp rises in infection rates in some of those countries in recent weeks, based on cases per 100,000 people over 14 days.

It is understood that Malta and Cyprus may be removed from the green list based on these new figures.

It is also possible that countries where the threat of being infected with coronavirus is the same or less than in Ireland could be added.

Furthermore, the Cabinet will discuss a further tightening of restrictions on passengers arriving into Ireland from Covid-19 hotspots. One measure could see the introduction of mandatory coronavirus tests for anyone travelling into Ireland before they depart.

An option being examined would require intending passengers to take a test within 24-72 hours prior to travel and providing proof of a negative test result to Irish immigration officials on arrival.