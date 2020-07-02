Pygmalion pub mired in weekend social distancing row

The owner of Pygmalion in Dublin city centre is “trying our best” to ensure social distancing where people are queuing outside.

Video footage has emerged on social media of large crowds queuing outside the popular bar and restaurant on South William Street over the weekend. A uniformed garda is heard telling a staff member “absolutely nobody is social distancing in this line” and “you can’t control the line, you close up, simple as that”.

Pyg (Pygmalion) should be ashamed of themselves. More interested in selling a few drinks than public safety. #Ireland #dublin #hse pic.twitter.com/bJJ39uX0FI — str8updub (@str8updub) June 27, 2020

Paul McGlade jnr, owner of Pygmalion, said “we are trying our best but obviously we can do better. We had markings [on the ground] to respect social distancing and extra security guards,” he said.

“It’s not perfect and I’ve been dealing with Pearse Street guards, asking for advice and what to do. I didn’t realise it would be that busy.”

Mr McGlade said Pygmalion is offering only pizza and cocktails and that “food is the priority” along with Deliveroo orders.