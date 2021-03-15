Public urged not to lose sight of Covid-19 ‘danger’ as 575 cases and no deaths reported

A further 575 cases of Covid-19 and no deaths from the disease have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team, which has urged people to remember the danger posed by the disease amid focus on the vaccination programme.

A total of 4,534 deaths linked to the disease have been reported in the State since the pandemic began and there have been 227,316 cases detected.

Following the temporary suspension of use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in the State, Dr Ronan Glynn, the deputy chief medical officer, said the recent focus on the vaccination programme was understandable but he urged people not to “ lose sight of the danger” the disease continues to pose.

“While, in time, vaccines will have a very significant positive impact on Covid, they will not stop a further wave of disease over the coming weeks. We are seeing this play out across Europe with many countries now experiencing pressure on their hospital and critical care capacities. We must not let this happen here,” he said.

“Together, we have done an extraordinary job of driving down incidence of disease. These efforts are cause for real hope and, if we can return to decreasing indicators of disease, we can continue to protect our loved ones and look forward to much brighter days ahead.”

Of the latest cases, there were 232 in Dublin, 48 in Meath, 41 in Tipperary, 38 in Kildare, 30 in Galway and 186 were spread across 20 other counties.

The 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 148 cases per 100,000 people nationally. Longford has the highest county incidence, followed by Offaly and Dublin. Kilkenny has the lowest incidence.

Vaccines

The latest data show 606,904 vaccine shots had been administered as part of the Irish rollout as of Friday, with 163,812 people having received both doses. A total of 17,392 jabs were administered on Friday.

Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday said it “remains of the view that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, outweigh the risks of side effects”.

Use of the vaccine in the Republic was suspended yesterday as a “precautionary step” after reports of serious blood clotting events in four adults in Norway. The agency’s review is expected to conclude this week.

AstraZeneca has said there is no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism among the 17 million people vaccinated across Europe.

However, countries including the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Thailand have also halted use of the company’s vaccine.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said he hoped the suspension of the use of AstraZeneca vaccine, which has delayed the vaccination of about 30,000 people in the State, will be for a “very short period”.

He said he had no hesitation in temporarily halting the administration of the product as the public wanted clinical leaders to take a “very safety-conscious, cautious approach”.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac), which recommended the move, and the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) had acted “decisively and quickly”, he said.

Mr Donnelly told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland programme he hopes the EMA will report back later this week clearing the vaccine for use, so the suspension would be a “very short period”.

The EMA said its safety committee would further review information about AstraZeneca’s vaccine on Tuesday and it has called an extraordinary meeting for Thursday “to conclude on the information gathered and any further actions that may need to be taken”.

No evidence

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday its advisory panel was reviewing reports related to the vaccine, but there was no evidence that any health incidents were caused by the shot.

The WHO said it would update the public immediately with any findings or “unlikely changes” to its current recommendations. “As of today, there is no evidence that the incidents are caused by the vaccine and it is important that vaccination campaigns continue so that we can save lives and stem severe disease from the virus,” a spokesman said.

Before the suspension, about 10,000 healthcare workers and 20,000 people aged 16 to 69 deemed to be very high risk due to underlying conditions were expecting to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine this week in the State.

Mr Donnelly said “pretty close” to all of the 30,000 people affected by suspension would be vaccinated in March, although some faced waiting until April.

Concern

Immunologist Prof Luke O’Neill on Monday expressed his disappointment and concern at the decision to “pause” the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The step taken by Niac was “disturbing”, he told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny show, and the decision essentially put the 30,000 people due to be vaccinated this week “at risk”.

“They are not trusting the science, 17 million people have had this vaccine and there is no evidence of any kind that it is causing blood clots. Even worse, we know the virus itself causes blood clots — there is a high risk of that — so they are putting 30,000 people at risk now who aren’t getting vaccinated this week,” said Prof O’Neill. “I think it is very disturbing to be honest.”

Earlier, the HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said he understood that public confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine would be “rattled” by the pause in its use. A robust investigation by the EMA would strengthen confidence in the vaccine, he said.

“This is a pause, it is disappointing, it is a set back for the programme – it’s not stopping, it’s just a pause,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Immunologist Paul Moynagh told the same programme that it was prudent to allow the EMA to reach its decision as doubt had been created and public confidence had to be re-established.