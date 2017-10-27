Public Transport fare review: prices adjusted for 2018

The National Transport Authority has unveiled a series of public transport fare changes for next year which will see a decrease in many Bus Eireann fares of up to 29 per cent from December 17th.

It also said some cash fares on “mid-range” Dublin Bus journeys will increase by 5 per cent.

It said children up to 5 years-of-age will be able to travel free on Dublin Bus from December 1st.

The changes include a mixture of increases and decreases for different public transport routes.

In a statement on Friday the NTA said Leap card fares would decline by an average of 18 per cent. It said city bus zones in regional cities will be expanded which will mean that passengers on about 5m journeys on Bus Éireann will be paying lower fares in 2018 than in 2017.

For Luas passengers a new €1 city centre off-peak fare will be available to mark the opening of the Luas cross city line. The monthly Luas ticker is set to rise 10 per cent to €110 while an annual ticket will rise by €1,100.

Irish Rail passengers will see a range of fares increase by an average of 1.2 per cent next year, which the NTA said was broadly in line with inflation.

Some rail fares in the Cork commuter areas are set to be simplified which lead to a fare reduction of 25 per cent for some passengers.

