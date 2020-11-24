Public service unions and Government to start talks on new pay deal

The Government and public service trade unions are to enter into substantive talks on a new pay agreement for about 340,000 State employees.

Unions representatives and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform have been holding a series of exploratory meetings on the potential of negotiating a new public service pay accord.

The current public service pay deal for more than 340,000 public service personnel will expire at the end of December.

The Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath briefed the Cabinet on Tuesday morning on the preliminary talks on a new public service pay accord.

The public service committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions also considered the issue on Tuesday morning.

It is understood that the planned substantive talks could get underway later this week or early next week.

Last week the country’s largest public service trade union Fórsa said that a “realistic and acceptable approach to a new public service agreement does not mean ruling out pay improvements over the lifetime of a deal”.

The union also said it wanted to make it “crystal clear” that rolling back the additional unpaid hours that were introduced for public service staff in 2013 would have to be “an essential element of any new agreement” involving his union.