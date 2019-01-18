Public service agreement: Nurses, teachers to meet oversight group

Nurses and teachers, who have rejected Government pay proposals over recent months, will on Friday meet with the body which oversees compliance with the existing public service agreement.

The oversight group is made up of representatives of the public service committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

It is chaired by a senior official of the Workplace Relations Commission.

The group is likely to consider assertions made by nursing unions that under the current accord, the Government could deal with health service recruitment and retention issues by increasing pay, without this leading to knock-on claims by other categories of staff.

This view is strongly disputed by the Government.

Other unions such as Fórsa and Siptu have publicly said that if nurses secured additional payments outside of the terms of the current agreement, they would seek similar arrangements for their members.

It is not expected that the talks at the oversight group meeting will involve negotiations on pay; the HSE and Department of Health have said they will put forward proposals to nursing unions at direct talks next Monday.

Separately, three teachers’ unions – the INTO, ASTI and TUI – will also meet with the oversight group on Friday.

The unions are expected to set out why members are unhappy with Government proposals put forward last autumn to address the lower pay rates in place for staff recruited to the public service after 2011.

These proposals centred on provisions to allow those on lower pay rates to catch up with longer-serving colleagues by jumping two increments on their pay scale over a number of years.

The Government estimated the initiative would cost nearly €200 million by the time it was completed in 2026.

In a ballot in October, primary school teachers who are members of the INTO voted against the Government initiative on new-entrant pay by a margin of 53 to 47 per cent.

In December, members of the country’s largest secondary teachers’ union, the ASTI, also rejected Government proposals to address the controversial two-tier pay system in a ballot.

The unions argued the Government’s proposals did not fully address the two-tier pay issue.

Neither union has yet asked members to vote on industrial action.

In October, members of the TUI backed the Government proposals in a ballot.

However the TUI said its members in September 2017 had backed a campaign of industrial action as directed by its leadership on issue of pay inequality.

The TUI said on Thursday that this mandate for industrial action “can still be activated by the union if and when it sees fit to do so”.