Public servants outside pay deal face nine- month delay in salary increases

Tens of thousands of public service staff who are outside the new pay deal agreed in the summer will face delays of nine months in securing scheduled salary rises,under proposals to be considered by the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Groups not covered by the new Lansdowne Road II accord will also see incremental pay rises suspended until 2020.

The proposal,which would form part of new public service pay and pensions legislation, could in particular hit tens of thousands of teachers .

Members of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation, the Teachers’ Union of Ireland and the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland have rejected the new pay accord in recent ballots.

However, so far none of the teachers unions have engaged in strikes or any other action that would be seen as a repudiation of a collective agreement. Under previous financial emergency legislation, the Government could apply penalties on groups considered to have repudiated an agreement.

As part of the the Lansdowne Road II public pay deal agreed last summer, 250,000 people recruited before 2013 will see pay improvements ranging from 6.2 per cent to 7.4 per cent over the next three years.

The deal provided for the first pay improvements of 1 per cent to come into effect next January. A further 1 per cent rise was is due to follow in October 2018.

Under the proposals pay rises for groups outside of the agreement will be delayed by nine months from the scheduled payment date.

The opposition of teachers’ organisations to the new pay deal largely centres on what they see as the failure of the Government to eliminate a two-tier pay system under which staff recruited after 2012 are paid less than those in place before that date.

A new process to examine the two-tier pay structure involving unions and Government representatives is currently in place.

If agreed by Cabinet, the new public service pay and pensions legislation will be published on Thursday, the day after the 180-member central executive council of the ASTI is due to meet. The ASTI meeting is expected to consider what action to take in the wake of its vote to reject the new agreement including potentially lifting a decision it made last June to suspend a campaign of industrial action.