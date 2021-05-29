Public consultation opens on proposed Royal Canal greenway in Dublin

A public consultation has been opened on a proposed greenway for cyclists and pedestrians along the Royal Canal in west Dublin.

Fingal County Council has said the planned greenway route would run along the canal through Dublin 15, serving Castleknock, Blanchardstown, Clonsilla and Coolmine.

The urban greenway project is being developed by the council, along with the National Transport Authority, and Waterways Ireland.

The proposal would provide “a safe, high quality, sustainable transport and recreational route” in Dublin 15, the council has said.

The proposed route of the greenway. Photograph: Fingal County Council

The local authority has said the greenway will be an “attractive” alternative route for children to safely cycle to school, and for commuters heading into Dublin city.

The new section of greenway would run from Collins Bridge, near the Co Kildare border, to Castleknock, where it would link up with existing cycling infrastructure.

The council said it was “conscious of the special place” the Royal Canal holds within the local community, and the proposed greenway would aim “to protect and enhance the existing environment along the corridor”.

The Government allocated more than €60 million in funding to greenway projects this year, more than any previous year.

The consultation on the Royal Canal Urban Greenway is open to the public until July 7th.

People who wish to make a submission on the plans can do so at consult.fingal.ie