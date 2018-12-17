Psychiatric nurses vote for strike action over pay complaints

Psychiatric nurses have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action over pay.

Members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) backed industrial action up to and including striking by 95 per cent in a ballot result announced on Monday.

Members of the larger Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO)are also balloting for strike action over pay and a result is scheduled to be made known on Tuesday.

The PNA said members voted for industrial action “in protest at the continued failure of the Government to bring forward realistic proposals to address the recruitment and retention crisis in nursing”.

The union will meet on January 10th to consider the ballot result and to consider a plan for industrial action.

The association’s general secretary, Peter Hughes urged the Department of Health and the HSE to engage with the union “to resolve the recruitment and retention crisis and avert the need for industrial action”.

The INMO has signalled many of its members voted in favour of strike action, this would involve potentially a number of 24-hour stoppages in hospitals across the country.

Nurses are currently campaigning for an across-the-board pay increase to address recruitment and retention dificulties in the health service.

Unions are seeking pay parity with groups such as physiotherapists and speech and language thereapists. They argue that their members are paid about €7,000 a year less than staff in therapy grades but work more hours.

In September the Public Service Pay Commission found in a report that there was no generalised recruitment and retention problem in nursing and midwifery although it highlighted localised difficulties.

The Government – based on the commission’s recommendations – put forward a €20 million package aimed at dealing with the issues including increased allowances and faster access to promotion. The Government said that between 18,000 and 20,000 nurses could benefit from the proposals.

Some nurses could also benefit from a separate initiative to address the two-tier pay system in the public service under which staff recruited since 2011 are paid less than longer-serving colleagues.