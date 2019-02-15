Psychiatric nurses suspend industrial action scheduled for next week

Psychiatric nurses have suspended strike action planned for next week as discussions continued over a proposed deal to tackle pay and staffing issues.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) had already deferred industrial action scheduled to take place this week following the intervention of the Labour Court in the dispute.

The union said on Friday that the Labour Court had suggested it engaged with public service management at the Workplace Relations Commission to resolve any outstanding issues prior to returning to the Court.

“Both parties have now agreed to re-engage under the auspices of the Workplace Relations Commission on Monday , 18th February, prior to a reconvening of the Labour Court on Wednesday 20th February.”

“To facilitate the completion of this process, and at the request of the Court, the PNA has suspended the strike action planned for next week on February 19th, 20th and 21st,” the PNA stated.

Separately, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) is understood to be in talks with health service management on a new nursing contract which will form part of the overall agreement to end its dispute over pay and staffing issues.

The INMO’s executive has recommended that members should support the proposed new agreement in a forthcoming ballot.

The Department of Public Expenditure said it believed the new agreement would cost €10million - €15million this year to implement and €30million - €35million in 2020.

“These estimates include the cost of the potential movement of staff to the new Enhanced Nursing Practice salary scale and other elements of the Recommendation such as the extension of the location/qualification allowance to medical and surgical areas, offset by Agency Savings and the re-configuration of the new entrant deal.”

“These estimates are necessarily high level and indicative reflecting the fact that further detailed work and negotiation is to take place over the coming weeks as provided for under the Labour Court Recommendation in relation to a new nursing contract.”